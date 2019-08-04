Service Information Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 1750 Curlew Road Palm Harbor , FL 34683 (727)-789-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

HARDIN, Roberta Nelle (Moore) entered this world December 15, 1927 in Tampa, Florida and went home to be with the Lord July 22, 2019. Her parents were Clara and Robert Moore. Roberta had four brothers, James, Miles, Eugene, and Myron. She graduated from Clearwater High School and Stetson University with a B.A. in Music Education. During World War II, she corresponded with a local boy, Walter Hardin, whom she later married. They had two daughters, Suzanne Roberson (Tom) and Carol Thompson (Dale). Her three grandchildren are Thomas "Andy" Roberson (Nicki) of Birmingham, Alabama, Christopher Thompson (Rachel) of Denver, Colorado, and Dr. Amy-Joy McDaniel (Dr.Brian) of Clearwater, Florida. She was very proud of her one great-grandchild, Hardin Roberson, of Birmingham, Alabama. There are also 26 nieces and nephews and their spouses that called her "Aunt Berta". She was intelligent and a very hard worker. Whatever she did, she put her whole energy into the job. She was a music teacher in Safety Harbor to begin with...and then Walter and she started Hardin's Nursery, Florist and Garden Shop. She began learning the art of landscape design and floral work. Next, they began developing a mobile home park (with the help of the Hardin families). She customized the mobile homes as she sold them.(over 700) They developed Golden Acres, Golden Crest, and Westwind I and II.was very proud of her little town of Dunedin, and served on the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Dunedin Revitalization Board, the creator and Chairwoman of the Dunedin Downtown Old-Fashioned Christmas, and the Dunedin Historical Society.was a passion for she and Walter, both nationally and internationally. They visited 6 continents and most of the states after retiring and pulling an Airstream rv. On one international flight, she overheard women laughing and talking, and began an acquaintance with the President of International Inner Wheel (which used to be the wives of Rotarians). The woman showed up on her doorstep in a few months and Roberta became the first President and Founder of the Dunedin North Club of Inner Wheel, which is still exists.was definitely something very special and attractive about this wonderful Christian woman. She was physically beautiful, but not haughty about it. She had a smile for everyone she met, and she made people feel appreciated and loved. She endured serious illnesses without complaint, and made her nurses and doctors feel good about themselves. Roberta Hardin lived a wonderful life, and everyone she met knows where she now resides! Donations in her honor may be made to North Dunedin Baptist Church or the International Inner Wheel Foundation.

