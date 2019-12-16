Roberta JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta JOHNSON.
Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOHNSON, Roberta Frances 91, of Tampa, FL, passed away December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Irene and Francis Whillock; sister, Dorothy Miner. She is survived by daughters, Susan Stewart, Barbara Pricher, Beverly Andrews (Robin); grandchildren, Melissa Lyle (Jeffrey), Jeffrey Pricher, Jennifer Pricher, Matthew Smith (Melissa); great-gran- dchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Sierra, Hannah, Joseph, Maxwell, Alexandra, Gabriel; sister, Nancy O'Leary; brother, Meredith Whillock. She loved her Lord, church, family, gardening, and crafting. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Roberta's guest- book at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details