JOHNSON, Roberta Frances 91, of Tampa, FL, passed away December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Irene and Francis Whillock; sister, Dorothy Miner. She is survived by daughters, Susan Stewart, Barbara Pricher, Beverly Andrews (Robin); grandchildren, Melissa Lyle (Jeffrey), Jeffrey Pricher, Jennifer Pricher, Matthew Smith (Melissa); great-gran- dchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Sierra, Hannah, Joseph, Maxwell, Alexandra, Gabriel; sister, Nancy O'Leary; brother, Meredith Whillock. She loved her Lord, church, family, gardening, and crafting. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Roberta's guest- book at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019