GRUNDSET, Roberta Louise



94, passed away March 17, 2019 in Palm Harbor. Roberta was born in Rockford, Illinois June 27, 1924 to Swedish immigrants, Bertil and Berta Jacobson. Roberta remained in Rockford and in 1946, married Jack Strandquist, and began raising a family. In 1957, she and second husband, Harold, moved to Florida where he opened a dental practice in Seminole. Roberta was active locally with the Museum of Fine Arts Stuart Society and the St. Petersburg Symphony Guild (now Florida Orchestra Guild) for many years. She and Harold split their time between St. Petersburg and Blowing Rock, North Carolina before eventually retiring to their mountain home full time. She continued her volunteer work and chaired or participated in many events through their involvement with the Blowing Rock Country Club and Methodist Church. Roberta and Harold had a busy retirement and enjoyed planning and hosting parties for their many friends and welcoming family during the holidays. They returned to Florida in the late 1990s to enjoy the warmer climate and be closer to family. Roberta had glamour, style, and grace and was a talented interior decorator. Roberta is predeceased by her parents; husband, Harold; daughter, Mary Louise; and sister, Barbara. She is survived by daughters, Jill (Robert), and Melissa; son, John (Gloria); along with six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A Memorial will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery May 3, at 1 pm.

