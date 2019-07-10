SILVEUS, Roberta M.
of Brandon, born October 31, 1927 in Jacksonville, Florida, has passed July 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Roberta married George A. Silveus in 1948 and began a family lineage that consists of 11 blessed children; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Her life revolved around her faith in God, the raising of her family, and her passion for her work. She achieved her Master in Nursing, after raising her children, at the age of 63. Services to celebrate her life will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tampa, FL, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1 pm. "Little did we know that morning that God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we can not see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again." Author Unknown
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019