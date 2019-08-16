PORTER, Roberta J. (Campbell Rose) 82, of Coving- ton, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Pruitt Health in Lilburn, GA. She was born August 26, 1935. A longtime resident of St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, FL before moving to Covington, GA. She was a faithful parishioner at Park Street Baptist Church and later at Community Baptist Church. Roberta spent her time building friendships, many of which lasted a lifetime. If you knew her you could be counted as a friend. A stop at any of the Gulf Beaches was a great way for her to start a day of flitting from one friend to another to play cards or just for a chat. Roberta's service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett, NH on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the building fund of Park Street Baptist Church, Community Bible Baptist Church or to a . Georgia Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019