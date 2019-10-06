|
|
DIAZ, Roberto 57, of West Tampa, Florida, passed away in the comfort of his home Monday, September 30, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. A devoted husband, father, and son, Roberto was known for his gregarious personality and was beloved by many. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Madeline Diaz; their two sons, Javier A. Diaz and Daniel Diaz; his mother, Paula G. Diaz; his brother, Rolando Diaz; his grandchildren, Daniela and Joel Diaz; and a large and loving extended family. Roberto was an entrepreneur and furniture designer for over 25 years. Owner of Diamond Furniture Gallery and a true innovator in his field, Roberto was known as "Beaver" by those who knew him best. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Roberto Diaz to (). The family is grateful for the support of Empath Hospice Care during his last months and the care he received throughout the years at Florida Cancer Centers. A memorial service is planned for Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 6 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 5225 N. Himes Ave, Tampa, Fl 33614 . Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019