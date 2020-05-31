KENNEDY, Robin Potter South Tampa resident, Robin Ann Potter (Sprinkel Ellis) Kennedy, passed away March 27, 2020 with her dear husband, Dr. Timothy Kennedy at her side. Robin was born December 24, 1944 in Sanford, FL to Edward H. and Joan A. Potter. In addition to being an incredible mother, a lifelong civic activist and patron of the arts, Robin was also a Faculty Emeritus at Tampa Prep, where she developed its thriving alumni organization among many other accomplishments during her 34 year career. Robin is survived by her husband, Tim Kennedy; her wonderful siblings, Edward Potter of Galveston, TX and Roxanne Hennemuth of Westport, CT; her beloved children, Caroline Sprinkel of Alexandria, VA; George A. Sprinkel V of Arlington, VA; Christopher Ellis of Los Angeles, CA; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ellis of Chevy Chase, MD; stepsons, Sean Kennedy of Hillsdale, NY and Darren Kennedy of Oakland, CA; eight grandchildren; and step-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. Details regarding services and donations forthcoming: www.blountcurrymacdill.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.