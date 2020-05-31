Robin Kennedy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNEDY, Robin Potter South Tampa resident, Robin Ann Potter (Sprinkel Ellis) Kennedy, passed away March 27, 2020 with her dear husband, Dr. Timothy Kennedy at her side. Robin was born December 24, 1944 in Sanford, FL to Edward H. and Joan A. Potter. In addition to being an incredible mother, a lifelong civic activist and patron of the arts, Robin was also a Faculty Emeritus at Tampa Prep, where she developed its thriving alumni organization among many other accomplishments during her 34 year career. Robin is survived by her husband, Tim Kennedy; her wonderful siblings, Edward Potter of Galveston, TX and Roxanne Hennemuth of Westport, CT; her beloved children, Caroline Sprinkel of Alexandria, VA; George A. Sprinkel V of Arlington, VA; Christopher Ellis of Los Angeles, CA; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ellis of Chevy Chase, MD; stepsons, Sean Kennedy of Hillsdale, NY and Darren Kennedy of Oakland, CA; eight grandchildren; and step-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. Details regarding services and donations forthcoming: www.blountcurrymacdill.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved