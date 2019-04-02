Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Lee (Hill) BAKER. View Sign

BAKER, Robin Lee (Hill)



Robin went home March, 27, 2019 to be with her husband, Rick, who went before her. Daughter of Marc and Dolores Hill, she was 64. She graduated from Northeast High School, went to University of Florida to study Music Theory and Education, and finished at University of South Florida. Robin was an accomplished organist and singer who served her church as youth pastor and teacher, one who truly loved the Lord. Her son, Matthew and wife Casi; her daughter, Melody Kincaid and husband Jamie; along with their children, Michael and Marc Rogers and Sophie Kincaid were the love of her life and survive her. Also surviving are her sister, April Benton and brother, Michael Hill; many nieces and nephews; and her father, Marc Hill. Memorial services will be held at Cornerstone Christian Center Dunedin Florida on April 6 at 10:30 am

