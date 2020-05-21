Robin LYONS
LYONS, Robin Charlene 79, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2020 in Asheville, NC. Born in Decatur, AL, she was a long time resident of St. Petersburg, FL. She was a homemaker and mother who put her full dedication in life into raising her three children, Alfred Lyons Jr., Paul Lyons, and Teresa Lyons. She will be missed immensely. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Taylor and mother, Ellen Hood Taylor; her husband, Alfred Lyons; her later Life Partner, Warren Wilkinson; two sisters, Delores and Martha; and her brother, James. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her six grandchildren, Wesley, Tyler, Mikayla, Ana, Gracie, and Ben, as well as her two sisters, Peggy and Doris. A graveside service will take place 11 am Friday, May 22, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre
2550 Highlands Boulevard North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7275096275
