Robin MOORE
MOORE, Robin (nee Reitsman), passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1955 in Cleveland Ohio, Robin was a graduate of Strongsville High School. Robin was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to anyone she met. Survivors include her mother, Margaret Reitsman (nee Krueger); her loving and devoted son, Joshua Moore; her step-children, Wesley Moore, Terri (Robert) Hodgeman and Sherri Moore; her sister-in-law, Jennifer; nephew, Chris; niece, Lauren; five grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arden (Art) Moore; her father, Albert; and her brother, Michael. There will be a celebration of Robin's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation in Robin's memory to Pinellas County 4H Association, 12520 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL 33774 or PayPal using :pc4hassociation@gmail.com David C. Gross Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 408-6651
