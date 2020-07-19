Robin MOORE

MOORE, Robin (nee Reitsman), passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1955 in Cleveland Ohio, Robin was a graduate of Strongsville High School. Robin was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to anyone she met. Survivors include her mother, Margaret Reitsman (nee Krueger); her loving and devoted son, Joshua Moore; her step-children, Wesley Moore, Terri (Robert) Hodgeman and Sherri Moore; her sister-in-law, Jennifer; nephew, Chris; niece, Lauren; five grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arden (Art) Moore; her father, Albert; and her brother, Michael. There will be a celebration of Robin's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation in Robin's memory to Pinellas County 4H Association, 12520 Ulmerton Rd., Largo, FL 33774 or PayPal using :pc4hassociation@gmail.com David C. Gross Funeral Home



