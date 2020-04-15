Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Robina Geroni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robina Brown Geroni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robina Brown Geroni Obituary
GERONI, Robina Brown 89, passed away at home April 12, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Robina was predeceased by husband John and two brothers. She is survived by son, John and daughters, Judith and Janice, all of Florida; three sisters and a sister-in-law. She leaves behind her cherished companions, her dog, Jake, and her cats, Andy, Lucky, and Jasmine. Private service. Robina will be laid to rest with John in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now