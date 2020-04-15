|
GERONI, Robina Brown 89, passed away at home April 12, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Robina was predeceased by husband John and two brothers. She is survived by son, John and daughters, Judith and Janice, all of Florida; three sisters and a sister-in-law. She leaves behind her cherished companions, her dog, Jake, and her cats, Andy, Lucky, and Jasmine. Private service. Robina will be laid to rest with John in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020