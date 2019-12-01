LARSON, Robyn Rae Passed away peacefully at home November 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 3, 1971 in Gainesville, Georgia. Robyn left behind her beloved mate and fiancé, Matt Zions; son, Jacob Tepper; parents, Ray and Martha; brother, Clint (Nicki); nephews, Caleb, Noah, and Luke; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robyn graduated from the University of Tampa with a degree in Journalism and worked as a creative consultant for Spectrio. Robyn will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to know her. Her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes, giving heart, sense of humor, and kind words touched the lives of all she met. She was truly remarkable. A service will be held 10 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 8401 W. Hillsborough Avenue, followed by a Celebration of Robyn's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAM (joinourfam.org), an organization that provides support to families of children that are critically ill, or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019