FLEMING, Rochelle
"Ginger" lost a long battle with ovarian cancer Jan. 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1936 to Helen and Edward Novak in Lawrence, MA where she was educated in St. Mary's elementary and high schools and Macintosh business school. An early retirement to Pinellas county in 1971 led to a 25 year management career and retirement from the court system in 1999. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William P. Fleming of St. Petersburg; a sister, Carol, of Pembroke, MA; and cousins, Jack Jeffrey of Pepeekeo, Hawaii and Joanne Simpson and Kimberly Ashton of Hudson, Florida. Private interment will be in Maine. For a more detailed obituary, please refer to: bibbermemorial.com/book-of-memories.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019