Rocky O'Berry

Service Information
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL
34601
(352)-796-6699
O'BERRY, Rocky Lane 71, of Brooksville, FL, passed away February 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son, Darell O'Berry. Survived by his loving wife, Maryann; sons, Jason, Kyle and Cameron; brother, Bill; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation for family and friends from 10:30 am-12:30 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 pm at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church. Interment will be 2:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020
