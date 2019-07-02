Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rod JURADO Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JURADO, Rod Jr.



JURADO, Rod Jr.of Temple Terrace, went to be with Jesus on June 28, 2019. Rod was an advocate and a leader in supporting parent choice in education. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Florida Education Charter Foundation and the Bay Area Charter Foundation, overseeing nine charter schools. Formerly, Rod made a positive impact serving as Chairman of the Board of Hillsborough Community College. Across his life, he was a servant leader impacting lives for Christ. A committed Christian at Mission Hill Church, he led the Lighthouse Community Group and was a Mission Committee member. He was a business consultant, focusing on the human side of enterprise developing leaders, teams, and organizations. Engaged in community, including: Educator's Professional Network (EPN); member of the Republican Executive Committee; former Kiwanian, Big Brother, competitive Toastmaster. He is a 1975 graduate of Jesuit High School in Tampa; Florida Bible College; University of South Florida, with degrees in Education and Philosophy; University of Illinois , graduate studies in Philosophy of Sport; graduate studies in Leadership, University of South Florida. Rod is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Rod Jurado. He leaves his wife, Mel; mother, Aida Yglesias Jurado; brothers, Miguel and Jaime; sisters, Cristina and Marisa; and eight nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 6, 11 am, at Mission Hill Church, 10002 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor a life well-lived may be sent to either the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, PO Box 2305, Valrico FL 33595-2305 or through designated giving to Lighthouse Community Group at Mission Hill Church app or mail 10002 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

