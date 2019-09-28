Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderic MARTIN. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN, Roderic L. 60, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Septemer 22, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Rod was born in Woodland, CA to Madelain (Elaina) Nancy Dawson and Franklin Wayne Martin on January 25, 1959. Rod's family moved to Mayagüez, Puerto Rico when he was two years old. He went to school there until he was 13 years old and moved to Miami, he graduated from Southwest Miami High School in June 1976. Rod married Kathleen A. Bearrow Collins. He married Pamela Anne Betts on March 21, 1998 in Tampa, FL. He attended Dade and Hillsborough Community Colleges. Rod worked in the print shop for the Hillsborough County School Board for 15 years, before starting work at King Lab Inc. where he was for 20 years. At the time of his passing he was Operations Manager. Rod was a long time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Miami and Tampa he participated in LRY, YRUU, he worked with the teens, participated in many various roles in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Tampa. When Sam was younger Rod was involved with the Boy Scouts. He was guardian of his sister, Cecelia. Rod went to Harmony Metaphysical Church and completed many maintenance projects there. In the last year he began attending Unity North Tampa. Rod was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather. His welcoming accepting and loving nature will be missed by many. Everyone who came across Rod could feel his gentle and caring energy. Rod is preceded in death by his father, Franklin W. Martin; stepfather, William Blankinship. Rod is survived by his wife, Pamela Betts; and children, Estrella A.Rivera (Chimene), Samuel I. Martin, Camille E. White (Ronald), Brian Ashley Joynes (Tracy); siblings, Jon Martin (Cynthia), Alison Martin (Chip), Cecelia Martin, Jose Martin-Reyes (Carmen), Carlos Martin-Reyes (Sandra), Juan Camilo-Reyes (Yasmina); mother, Madelain (Elaina) Blankinship; stepmother, Adiela Martin; grandchildren, Jordin Lee, Thomas White, Elias Joynes, Daniel Joynes, and Morgan Joynes. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Unity North Tampa 19520 Holly Lane Lutz, FL 33558. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry FH Carrollwood. Memorials may be given to Unity North Tampa.

