JACKSON, Roderick G. Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick G. JACKSON.
28, of St. Petersburg, died March 13, 2019. He is survived by his father, Roderick Jackson Sr.; mother, Velma Newmon; son, Rodreion Jackson; daughter, Rodreionna Jackson; brothers, Jarvis and Jerrard Jackson, Jason Mosley (Barbie), and Joseph Ward (Breona); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 11 am, at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019