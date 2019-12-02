Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney OLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLSON, Rodney V. "Rod" passed away peacefully September 7, 2019 in Largo FL. Rod was born in Chicago, IL on July 22, 1935 and moved to Florida at a very young age. He is survived by his son, Rodney V. Olson Jr. and wife, Dana; his daughter, Joy Rene' Stewart and husband, Jimmy; and sister, Alexa Arnold. Rod grew up in Indian Rocks Beach, FL and graduated from Clearwater High School. Rod went to the Citadel and ended up in the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He moved his family to Satellite Beach, FL in 1962 when he started working for GE. Rod proudly worked at Kennedy Space Center for 50 years as an Aerospace Engineer. Rod was fortunate enough to love his job and he became well renowned in his field. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, at 1 pm at the Veterans Memorial Center, 400 S. Sykes Creek Pkwy., Merritt Island, FL 32952. Friends and co-workers are welcome to share stories and memories, and say goodbye to our father, friend, and mentor. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Education Programs.

