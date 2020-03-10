THOMPSON, Rodney Freson age 88, passed in peace March 7, 2020. Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, he was a Navy veteran, schoolteacher at Robinson high school, bail bondsman, entrepreneur, Hillsborough County Budget Director, as occupations over his lifetime. He was valedictorian at Jefferson High school, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Tampa. He is survived by his loving wife, Theolene; his son, Mark and daughter, Susette McRae; his sister, Sharon Schneider; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two nephews. Services are Thursday, March 10, with visitation at 10 and service at 11 am at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020