PASSARETTI, Rodolfo 84, of Spring Hill, passed away December 12, 2019. Rodolfo was born in Naples, Italy and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York at 16 years old. He owned a hair salon in Manhattan for many years until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, Rodolfo moved to Spring Hill, Florida where he enjoyed playing golf. Rodolfo's main priority in life was his family. He instilled the values of family first into each of his children and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by Joan Passaretti and their children, Jerry Passaretti, Rudy Passaretti, Connie Conrad, and Debbie Schall-enberg; grandchildren, Ama-nda Tilly, Tommy Tagliavia, Nicole Haworth, Jonathan Schallenberg, Justin Passa-retti, Cole Passaretti, Gina Passaretti, Nicholas Passa-retti, and Katherine Conrad; great-grandchildren, Preston, Parker, Alessandra, Kinsley, and Bailey; and longtime partner Marilyn Minnini. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to HPH Hospice. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm and 5-7 pm Sunday, December 15, followed by a funeral mass at 10 am Monday, December 16, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Grace Memorial 727-863-5471 GraceMemorialHudson.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019