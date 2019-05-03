Roeland E. CARROLL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roeland E. CARROLL.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CARROLL, Roeland E.

82, went home to his Savior April 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Shawn (Stephanie); daughter, Kelly; stepsons, Wayne Gallops (Donna), Scott Gallops (Michelle); grandchildren, Daniel, Lauren and Rachel Gallops. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey; brother, Jerry; and parents, Ed and Monnie. A Celebration of Life service will be held May 4, 2 pm, at San Antonio Community Church, San Antonio, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gulfside Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephryhills, FL 33541.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.