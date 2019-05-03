CARROLL, Roeland E.
82, went home to his Savior April 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Shawn (Stephanie); daughter, Kelly; stepsons, Wayne Gallops (Donna), Scott Gallops (Michelle); grandchildren, Daniel, Lauren and Rachel Gallops. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey; brother, Jerry; and parents, Ed and Monnie. A Celebration of Life service will be held May 4, 2 pm, at San Antonio Community Church, San Antonio, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gulfside Hospice, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephryhills, FL 33541.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2019