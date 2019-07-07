Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger A. Vaughan. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bayshore Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

VAUGHAN, Roger A Jr.



84, of Tampa, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Washington, D.C., and graduated from St. Anselm's, formerly known as Priory School. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, and earned his law degree from George Washington University. Roger opened his law firm Wagner, Cunningham and Vaughan in Tampa, FL, in 1967, and retired in 2014. A highly regarded maritime lawyer throughout the United States, Roger was honored to be appointed by the court as lead counsel for the claimants in the Sunshine Skyway Bridge case. Roger traveled the world and had a special attraction to Africa, its people, and its abundant wildlife. He especially loved safari game drives and was fascinated by the skill and knowledge of the drivers. Roger was very generous and known for helping people in need and was especially devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; and their children Karen Vaughan, Denise Vaughan (Matt Alexander), Bob Vaughan (Laura), and David Vaughan (Susan); grandchildren, David Carter, Elizabeth Carter Goldin (David), Patrick Carter, John Carter, Matthew Alexander, Caroline Alexander, Michael Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Grace Alexander, Catherine Vaughan, Brennan Vaughan, and Cline Vaughan; great grandchildren, Mia Carter, Jude Goldin, Julia Goldin; siblings, Kay Looney, Joan Carr, Mary Frances Ryan, and Eileen Vaughan. A celebration of Roger's life will be held Saturday, July 13 at 2 pm at Bayshore Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Seamen's Church Institute, a non-profit organization devoted to providing free legal aid and other assistance to merchant mariners. Arrangements by Blount & Curry 813-876-2421.



Blount & Curry MacDill

VAUGHAN, Roger A Jr.84, of Tampa, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Washington, D.C., and graduated from St. Anselm's, formerly known as Priory School. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, and earned his law degree from George Washington University. Roger opened his law firm Wagner, Cunningham and Vaughan in Tampa, FL, in 1967, and retired in 2014. A highly regarded maritime lawyer throughout the United States, Roger was honored to be appointed by the court as lead counsel for the claimants in the Sunshine Skyway Bridge case. Roger traveled the world and had a special attraction to Africa, its people, and its abundant wildlife. He especially loved safari game drives and was fascinated by the skill and knowledge of the drivers. Roger was very generous and known for helping people in need and was especially devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; and their children Karen Vaughan, Denise Vaughan (Matt Alexander), Bob Vaughan (Laura), and David Vaughan (Susan); grandchildren, David Carter, Elizabeth Carter Goldin (David), Patrick Carter, John Carter, Matthew Alexander, Caroline Alexander, Michael Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Grace Alexander, Catherine Vaughan, Brennan Vaughan, and Cline Vaughan; great grandchildren, Mia Carter, Jude Goldin, Julia Goldin; siblings, Kay Looney, Joan Carr, Mary Frances Ryan, and Eileen Vaughan. A celebration of Roger's life will be held Saturday, July 13 at 2 pm at Bayshore Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Seamen's Church Institute, a non-profit organization devoted to providing free legal aid and other assistance to merchant mariners. Arrangements by Blount & Curry 813-876-2421.Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close