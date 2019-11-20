DAVIS, Roger L. 77, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at West River Healthcare. He was born July 31, 1942 in Madrid, Nebraska, to the late Loren and Elvina (Morehead) Davis. Roger was an avid fisherman and loved football. Roger is survived by his wife, Beulah A. Davis; sons, Bryan Roger Davis and Kevin Loren Davis; four grandchildren; one sister; and one brother. No public service will be held. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Condolences may be made online at: www.AlexanderWestChapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019