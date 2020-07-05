1/
Roger DIERKES
1925 - 2020
DIERKES, Roger Merrill 95, passed away June 21, 2020. He will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery. The third of five boys, he grew up in Michigan City, IN. Selected for the V12 Navy college program at Purdue U., he went on to Officer's Candidate School and served in World War II and the Korean War. He received his MBA at Indiana U. in 1949. Roger spent most of his career at Ford Motor Co. and was active in SAE, Lions Club, and his church. He enjoyed travel, bridge and games. All loved his quick wit. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Janet; brother, Alexander; two children, Sandra Kischuk and John Dierkes; daughter-in-law, Janet; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grand-children. He will be sorely missed.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
July 5, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving.
Simone Taylor
