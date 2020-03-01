|
82, formerly of Auburn, Maine passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Harbor, FL on February 2, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1937 to Vital Gagnon Sr. and Marie-Anne Turmel in Lewiston, Maine. He joined the US Army with a tour of duty in Germany for three years. He married Joan Elaine Jarvi Greenleaf July 28, 1962 and worked many years at Auerbach Shoe in Brunswick, Maine. Then he was trained as a tractor trailer driver. He moved to Florida in 1979 and was employed by Stansell Trucking in Palm Harbor until he retired. He loved to dance and was always impeccably dressed to delight the ladies. He loved his '55 Mercury and his '75 Harley motorcycle. He is survived by his four children, Chris and wife, Christine Gagnon, Scott Greenleaf, Steven and wife, Joanne Greenleaf, all in Florida, and Diane O'Brien Heath and husband, Fred Heath in Maine; grandchildren, Chad, Brandon, Kaylee, Jason, Amanda, Allison, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Charlotte; and his siblings, brother, Normand and wife, Diane Gagnon of Maine, brother, Marcel and wife, Donna of Maine, brother, Richard Gagnon of Michigan, and sister, Gaetane Gurney of Maine. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 1995; his bothers, Vital Gagnon Jr. and Maurice Gagnon; and his granddaughter, Mandy Joy O'Brien. He was loved and we will miss his distinctive "Roger" personality; it was truly one in a million. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston, Maine.
