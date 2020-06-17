Roger EWING

EWING, Roger D. 74 of Pinellas Park, FL passed away June 8, 2020. Originally from Owasso, MI, the family moved to Pinellas County in 1960. His favorite past time was fishing off of the Old John's Pass bridge. After graduating from Seminole High School in 1964, Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a member of the 281st MP Company stationed in Camp Samisan, Thailand. After returning home, Roger and Sheryel were married in June, 1968. Roger's entire career was spent at General Electric on Bryan Dairy Road where he retired in 1984. Roger lived the remainder of his life in Pinellas county. Roger leaves behind his wife Sheryel; sons, Roger, Scott, and Matthew; and his daughter, Sheri. His legacy is his eight grandchildren, Kevin, Amberlyn, Joshawa, Robert, Anthony, Katelyn, Rylea, Jessop and eight great-grandchildren, Tobias, Joshalynn, Brookelynn, Hunter, Oliver, Jaxon, Henry, Aurora. His outlook on life and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date to allow his family and friends an opportunity to celebrate his life together.



