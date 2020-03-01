Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home
Lewiston, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger GAGNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger GAGNON


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger GAGNON Obituary
GAGNON, Roger Ernest 82, formerly of Auburn, Maine passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Harbor, FL February 2, 2020. He was born May 3, 1937 to Vital Gagnon Sr. and Marie-Anne Turmel in Lewiston, Maine. He joined the US Army with a tour of duty in Germany for three years. He married Joan Elaine Jarvi Greenleaf July 28, 1962 and worked many years at Auerbach Shoe in Brunswick, Maine. Then he was trained as a tractor trailer driver. He moved to Florida in 1979 and was employed by Stansell Trucking in Palm Harbor until he retired. He loved to dance and was always impeccably dressed to delight the ladies. He loved his '55 Mercury and his '75 Harley motorcycle. He is survived by his four children, Chris and his wife Christine Gagnon, Scott Greenleaf, Steven and wife Joanne Greenleaf all in Florida, and Diane O'Brien Heath and husband Fred Heath in Maine; grandchildren, Chad, Brandon, Kaylee, Jason, Amanda, Allison, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Charlotte; and his siblings, brother, Normand and wife Diane Gagnon of Maine, brother, Marcel and wife Donna of Maine, brother, Richard Gagnon of Michigan, and sister, Gaetane Gurney of Maine. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 1995; his bothers, Vital Gagnon Jr., Maurice Gagnon; and his granddaughter, Mandy Joy O'Brien. He was loved and we will miss his distinctive "Roger" personality; it was truly one in a million. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston Maine. www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now