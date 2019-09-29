JACKLE, Roger W. 89, died in St. Petersburg, FL. on Sept. 20, 2019. He was a retired Presbyterian minister having served as a pastor for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Byrd of Benson, NC. They moved to St. Petersburg in 1997 and to Westminster Suncoast in 2004. He was a member of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College. He is survived by a daughter, Jenny; sons, George and David; and grandchildren, Brian, Ben, and Caroline, all of Tennessee; a brother and two sisters on Long Island, NY. Dr. Jackle received a BS in Textile Manufacturing from University of Massachusetts, served in the infantry airborne as a 2nd Lt., then in the textile industry for 14 years, Subsequently, he graduated in 1971 from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA with a BS and while serving a church in Nashville, earned a Doctor of Ministry from Vanderbilt University in 1977. A Memorial Service will be held at the Quak Center at Westminster Suncoast on October 9, 2019 at 10:30 am. A private family gathering will occur and his ashes will be interred beside his wife at the Middle Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or a .

