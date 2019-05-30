Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Joseph ZAMBITO. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

ZAMBITO, Roger Joseph



61, passed away at his home from an aggressive form of bladder cancer, in the early morning hours of May 24, 2019.



Roger was born July 23, 1957 in Tampa, Florida to Jack and Hope Zambito. He grew up in the West Tampa area then moved to the Melbourne area in 1995 where he met his wife Elena in 1998 when we both were working at the same business. We married in 2004. He graduated Keizer University with an associate degree in Culinary Arts. We moved to Plant City in 2012 because he wanted to come home but I didn't want to live in Tampa so we settled on Plant City.



One of Roger's passions was cooking and his wonderful barbecues. He love to make crazy concoctions that always tasted so good. He discovered this talent later in life where not only did he cook at home but made a career in restaurants and hotels doing what he loved. He was a devoted and loving husband, I met him at my lowest point in my life, he picked me up and always made me feel wanted and loved. I felt so safe in his arms. He treated people with respect and honesty. He was a very hard worker and a good provider. He loved to fish which he only got to do a few times after he got sick for the final time. In his younger years he did a fair amount of hunting in the Ocala National Forest. He was a faithful Buccaneer fan from the time the team was debuted to the present and he was so pleased with the recent coaching change. He was a true friend and a genuine good person who would do anything to help someone out. He adored his dogs Oliver, who was with him and would not leave him when he passed away, Kaila, hi little girl and Alex who we lost last July to cancer as well. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 2016 because he wanted to give back not only to his community but to his church. He cooked at their Sunday breakfast until he just could not do it anymore. He became a Fourth degree Knight so that he could work with the veterans and give back to them because they give us so much. He worked on the Strawberry Ministry, he wanted so much to do again this past year but he just did not have the energy because of his illness.



Roger is survived by his wife, Elena Zambito of Plant City; his brother, Jack Zambito and his wife, Kathy; nephew, Ken Zambito; and great-nephew, Zachary; niece, Kimberly Zambito; and great-nephew, Jackson; niece, Kara Zambito Swartz, husband, Richard Swartz; and great-nieces, Hannah and Sara; and his loving dogs, Oliver and Kaila.



His viewing is June 3, 2019 from 4-6 pm at The Garden of Memories at 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. The phone number is 813-626-9219.



His funeral will be June 4, 2019 at 11 am beginning with a mass at St. Clement Catholic Church in Plant City at 1104 N. Alexander St. From Tampa take I-4 to exit 21 (Alexander St.) turn right go approx. 1/2 mile on the left is the church (if you get to the firehouse you have gone too far). After mass we will go to Garden of Memories for his internment. After there will be refreshments and snacks in the main building at Garden of Memories. Please come and celebrate Roger's life.



Please do not send flowers to the funeral home instead Roger requested that a donation be made in his name to either or The . Thank you in advance.

