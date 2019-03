COLLINSON, Roger Lee Sr.died, February 24, 2019. Roger was born on April 2, 1929, to Perry and Ellice ( Smith ) Collinson in Galva, IL. He attended local schools, graduating in 1947. While in school he worked on a local farm, curing Marijuana, (Hemp) for the U.S. Government during W.W. II, and as a gandy dancer and student operator on the CB&Q Railroad. He served four years in the USAF during the Korean Peace Action. He married Leona Helen Mindak on May 24, 1952. She preceded him death on October 31, 1991. He had a long career with AT&T (34 years) primarily in White Plains NY and Bedminster NJ. After he retired from AT&T he retired to Crystal River Florida where he became active with The American Legion Post #155, in Crystal River, FL, where he served in various leadership capacities and was an active member of the Honor Guard.He married Ruth Wheeler on September 25, 1993. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2015. They moved to the Tampa area to be closer to family and spent many years residing at Stratford Court Assisted Living Facility in Palm Harbor, FL. He is survived by his children (Collinson) Roger, Ramona, and Robin and (Wheeler) Laura, Sandy and Eduardo; six grandchildren and one great- Grandchild. He will be laid to rest with Military services to preside at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Legion Post 155, P.O. Box 908, Crystal River, FL 34423. Please put "Roger Collinson Fund" in the memo line.