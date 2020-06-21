Roger Mann
MANN, Roger Dennis was born November 23, 1943 in Highland Park, MI. He graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1961 and studied architectural engineering at Lawrence Institute of Technology, Southfield, MI. He served in the United States Army in the Panama Canal Zone. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mann. Visitation will be at the funeral home, Monday, June 22, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. A private graveside will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
