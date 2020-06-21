Roger Mann

MANN, Roger Dennis was born November 23, 1943 in Highland Park, MI. He graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1961 and studied architectural engineering at Lawrence Institute of Technology, Southfield, MI. He served in the United States Army in the Panama Canal Zone. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mann. Visitation will be at the funeral home, Monday, June 22, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. A private graveside will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.