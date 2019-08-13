Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger MAXWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAXWELL, Roger Earl passed away on August 8,2019. Roger was born on June 21,1937, in Atlantic City, NJ, to Edythe and Earl Maxwell. He lived there for many years, graduating from Atlantic City High School and Rowan University before moving around and settling with his family in Matawan and Holmdel, NJ, as well as Forked River, NJ. Roger began his working journey as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He often reminisced about those years, and recalled the fun, the rowing championships, and the friendships that he formed. Roger went on to pursue his dream of becoming an FBI agent. He spent 30 years as a special agent in Tampa, New Orleans, New York, Newark, Staten Island, and Washington Headquarters. In Red Bank, NJ, Roger built the prototype FBI Computer/Telecommuni- cations Center at Fort Monmouth. Upon retirement, Roger and his devoted wife, Joan moved to Apollo Beach, FL, where he became a real estate broker. They also began an incredibly active and fun-filled life. They enjoyed cruising on their sailboat, fishing, and spending time with their family and friends. Roger also loved spending hours working in his basement and tinkering on his many boats. Roger was an engaged member in his community. He served on the Architectural Review Board in Symphony Isles and was actively involved in the Tampa Sailing Squadron. Roger also was a member of retired FBI Agents and enjoyed their monthly meetings and luncheons. In his spare time, he loved watching football, basketball, and old war movies. Roger and his big personality will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Maxwell; his children, Bill (Susan) Maxwell and Sallie (David) Ivin; grandchildren, Lauren Perry, Samantha Maxwell, and Melissa and Amy Ivin; grand-dogs, Leo and Kenan; as well as extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the "Society of Former Agents of the FBI Foundation," please specify Disaster Relief Fund, 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA, 22025, or the .

