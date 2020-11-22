1/2
Roger MENKE
MENKE, Roger W. of Tampa, FL passed away at the age of 87, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Menke; four children, (with Gail Ann Menke) Philip (Tracy), Stephen, Luanne Lockwood (Michael) and Sandra Menke Sanchez (Rick). Roger and Margaret married in 1992, welcoming as part of the family Michael A. Perkins (Kim), Michele Howell, Leslie Caroccio (Joseph), Jennifer Cutcliff (Mike) and David Perkins (Joy). The combined family includes 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Roger graduated Gresham High School, Portland, OR in 1951 where he was Student Body President. He enrolled at Oregon State University, entered the United States Air Force ROTC program, became President of Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in 1955. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force and piloted C-124 Globemaster II (Old Shaky) transport planes around the globe. Roger and Gail married in Ft. Lauderdale, FL in 1960. They returned to California where he earned an MBA at Stanford University. They made Tampa their home in 1970. Roger and Margaret met at a Tampa Bay Runners event in 1989, and married in 1992. Roger volunteered with numerous organizations giving generously of his time and love. Among them are YMCA, Hands on Tampa and the James A. Haley VA Medical Center. He was President of the Tampa Bay Runner's Club and enjoyed building friendships while participating in races and social events. At St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church he received the honors of Third Degree in the Knights of Columbus Council 12956 and was actively involved with St. Vincent DePaul, especially the annual Thanksgiving food drive. He was also former President of the St. Mark Active Retired Trendsetters. He and Margaret visited nursing home residents over several years further enriching the lives of those around them. Roger enjoyed tennis, bowling, billiards, camping, traveling and watching the Bucs, Rays and Oregon State Beavers. But most of all he thrived on visiting with family. Donations may be made in his name to the St. Vincent DePaul at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church or James A. Haley VA Medical Center or any veteran's organization of your choice. Visit www.veteransfuneralcare.com to sign the on-line obituary. Veterans Funeral Care (727) 524-9202

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
