PILE, Roger A. USAF (Ret.) passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 87 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Diana Calzon Pile and predeceased by his first wife, of 59 years, Glae (Worsley). He is also survived by four sons, Larry, Doug, Jeff, and Rick; two daughters-in-law, Julia (Christie) and Jennifer (Burgess); and four grandsons, Thomas, William, Zachary, and Nathan and great-grandson, Roger A. Pile. Also surviving are sisters, Joyce Slonaker and Cathy (Ralph) Gustavsen. Roger was born in New York City September 4, 1932 and was educated in Roselle and Linden, NJ public schools. He received his Air Force commission as a 2/Lt in 1954 via the AFROTC program upon graduation from Rutgers University where he earned a BA in Business and was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon social fraternity and Sigma Delta Pi honorary Spanish fraternity. Upon graduation from Pilot Training in 1955, he received training in the F-86D Sabrejet and was assigned to Scott AFB, IL. After retiring from active duty at MacDill in 1978, he remained in Tampa and became a member of the National Association of Purchasing Management, earning the designation of Certified Purchasing Manager from them in 1980. He was first employed by the City of Tampa as a Purchasing Agent, then with Seminole Electric Cooperative for twelve years, first as a Contract Administrator, then as Contracts Manager, and finally as Manager of Contracts and Purchasing before retiring in 1992. Services will be held at a later date when determined available through Florida National Cemetery. Please view our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.