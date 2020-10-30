1/1
Roger POLLOCK
1959 - 2020
POLLOCK, Roger W. 61, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and formerly of Goshen, IN died Oct. 21, 2020 at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1959 to Robert W. and Virginia Pollock, who preceded him in death. He graduated in 1978 from Northridge High School and earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Tri-State (now Trine) University in 1982. He did computer work for several companies, with Vtech in Palatine, Illinois, being one of his favorites. Roger will be remembered for his love of pinball machines, Coca-Cola memorabilia, Salvador Dali and his adopted state of Florida. Surviving are a sister, Kathy S. Pollock of Fort Wayne, Indiana; uncle, Donald Pollock of Goshen; friend, Terry Miller of Bristol; and many cousins in the extended Pollock family. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday, Oct. 29 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St. in Goshen. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be at West Goshen Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter or rescue of your choice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
