Roger WENDT
WENDT, Roger 86, of Largo, passed away July 6, 2020. He was born August 29, 1933 in Dunn Center, ND. He served in the Navy at the Naval Hospital of Great Lakes. He worked at Honeywell, Minneapolis, MN, and moved the family to Florida in 1971, when Honeywell transferred its Space Operations to Clearwater. He was an enthusiastic outdoors-man, dedicated youth coach, scout leader and teacher, and a master carpenter and furniture maker. Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Solly; son, Todd Wendt (Carolynn); son, John Wendt (Kelly); daughter, Christine Michaud (Vincent); and eight grandchildren. The family will gather at the grave site at Bay Pines National Cemetery July 24.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

