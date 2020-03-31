Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger ZERANSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZERANSKI, Roger Allan 69, of San Antonio, FL, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware to Edmund and Bertha Zeranski. He was the third of six children. He and his first wife, Monica, were blessed with five children. They were affectionately called the Zoo Krewe. His children have loved him and cheered him on during his life, and were by his side every step of the way during his almost six year battle with cancer, both near and far. In addition to his biological children, he has been a father figure to many throughout his life. His spirit will be missed. During his life, Roger was the owner of Zeranski Dragline Service in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Joe Community. He served in the Army National Guard, was an avid animal lover, a talented woodworker and a mechanic that never met a machine he couldn't fix. In the early 1990s, Roger went to work as the Project Supervisor for Professional Piping Services, where he spent the remainder of his career. He just retired earlier this month. In his extensive travels he made fast friends throughout the southeastern US. Roger and his wife, Linda Ostrom, spent the last 29 years of his life fostering and loving many four legged fur babies, tended their garden together, attending concerts and enjoying life. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ostrom; siblings, Edward "Ski" Zeranski (Bonnie), Richard Zeranski, Linda Ward, Jan Huskey (Jay), Joan Thompson, Gary Zeranski; children, Shelley Oliver, Natalie Cusker (Chris), Amanda "Mandi" Milam (Billy), Joseph "Joe" Zeranski (Anne), and William "Bill" Zeranski (Jasmine); grandchildren, Luke Oliver (Sarah Denney), Christopher "Tyler" Helms (Deidra Rodgers), Joshua "Lane" Milam, Andrew "Dylan" Helms (Kacie Hayes), Hunter Oliver (Victoria Rivera), Chase Milam, Jayden Parsons, Sarah Oliver, Megan Milam, Aubrie Zeranski, William "Liam" Zeranski, and Owen Zeranski. He was proceeded in death by his parents. He was deeply loved by all. His spirit, his knowledge, antics and wisdom will be genuinely missed by his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Daddy. We love you. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have a celebration of life at a later day. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Moffitt Cancer Center, ASPCA or .

