SEIBERT, Roland Dale
80, of Tarpon Springs, passed away May 14, 2019. A successful business owner, he founded Strata Communications in 1984. He enjoyed golf, watching sports, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny; children, Kim Guzell, Rick Arnold, Libbi McLellan, Lisa Manning, and spouses; eight grandchildren and one predeceased. A private family service will be observed. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019