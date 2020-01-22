Guest Book View Sign Service Information MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-845-1957 Send Flowers Obituary

DELZANGLE, Roland 90, a Navy veteran, passed away on January 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He fought with bravery, courage and stoicism over the past year and a half, never once complaining. Mom was always by his side during these trials and was with him at the end. At a mutual friend's wedding, he met our mother; they were the Best Man and Maid of Honor. Deciding to not wait to share their life together, they eloped to Virginia in 1954 at the ages of 19 and 23 and were happily married for 65 years. Roland and Mom were able to retire in May of 1991 and enjoyed spending their retirement years on the golf course and with their grandchildren. Dad always told mom that he wanted 10 years together retired; they were fortunate enough to have 29. Roland is survived by his loving wife, his three children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marguerite Delzangle; by his sisters, Norma Kostolansky and Joan Delzangle; and his brother, Harry Delzangle. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2020. Michels & Lundquist

