FOX, Roland



The Hon. Fox, Roland, age 89, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born May 12, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, Judge Fox was an attorney in Clearwater, Florida, for over 40 years. He served as Municipal Judge of Clearwater from 1963 to 1971 following his service as an attorney in the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps from 1954 to 1957. He was a lifelong member of Temple B'nai Israel in Clearwater and proudly served as its president from 1963 to 1965. He was also president of the Sertoma Club in Clearwater in 1965, chairman of the Fun 'N Sun Festival in 1966 and participated in the Follies. Judge Fox was predeceased by his first wife, Betty and is survived by his wife, Margie; daughter, Deborah Schapiro (Ed); sons, Gregory Fox (Barbara) and Leon Fox (Kristin); nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.



