TAYLOR, Roland Coy Sr. 59, died October 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Roland was born November 23, 1959. Roland lived in Hillsborough County all his life. He is survived by his father, Barney C. Taylor; sister, Sheila D. Taylor and brother, Spencer Jacobs. Roland had five children, two sons, Roland Coy Taylor Jr., and Ehren Taylor; three daughters, Heidi Taylor, Ashley Walsh and Jessica Taylor; and numerous grandchildren. Roland is survived by his friend and companion, Dorothy Grant, and faithful dog, Blu. Roland was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Lee Taylor; sister, Priscilla Mclemore, and brother, Donald Jacobs. A memorial for Roland will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019