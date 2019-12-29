WEINER, Roland Theodore born in Ventnor City, New Jersey, on Wednesday, November 20, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Roland is survived by his loving wife Lee, his two sons Sam (and his wife Meredith) and Robert Weiner (and Robert's girlfriend Tonya Thomas), his two grandsons Ben and Griffin Weiner, his brother Irvin Wiener (not misspelled - Roland adopted a spelling distinct from the rest of his family), his stepson David Daubar (and his wife Christy), and his step grandchildren Melina and Miranda Daubar and Kristin Townsend. He is also survived by countless friends and extended family members who considered him like a brother, father or uncle. Roland spent his 84 years living life passionately, rebelliously and to the fullest. Everyone who crossed paths with him felt loved and cared for. A life long (and rabid) St. Louis Cardinals fan, Roland could often be seen celebrating hits and runs, and cursing outs and poor managerial decisions, while watching almost every Cards game during any season. As an active (and somewhat mischievous) youngster growing up on the streets of Atlantic City, Roland excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball, softball, stick ball and any other ball-related sports he could. Maturing, he moved on to golf and tennis. Roland was a jazz aficionado, food lover and gourmet chef who reveled in entertaining friends and family, especially during his famous Sunday night suppers (and epic Thanksgiving feasts). He spent three years honorably serving our country in the US Army, learning German (in six months) so he could act as a translator in post-war interrogations. Roland possessed a wicked and warm sense of humor, and was a true intellectual and deep thinker. An avid reader (who especially enjoyed spy novels and historical fiction), Roland loved engaging in debates on a wide range of issues. While Roland was a man of many talents and interests, he will best be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, generous, spirited and engaged husband and father and friend to all. He will be terribly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him. A memorial service to celebrate Roland's life will be held on Friday, January 17, from 12-2 pm, at Palma Ceia Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019