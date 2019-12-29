Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Weiner. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

WEINER, Roland Theodore born in Ventnor City, New Jersey, on Wednesday, November 20, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Roland is survived by his loving wife Lee, his two sons Sam (and his wife Meredith) and Robert Weiner (and Robert's girlfriend Tonya Thomas), his two grandsons Ben and Griffin Weiner, his brother Irvin Wiener (not misspelled - Roland adopted a spelling distinct from the rest of his family), his stepson David Daubar (and his wife Christy), and his step grandchildren Melina and Miranda Daubar and Kristin Townsend. He is also survived by countless friends and extended family members who considered him like a brother, father or uncle. Roland spent his 84 years living life passionately, rebelliously and to the fullest. Everyone who crossed paths with him felt loved and cared for. A life long (and rabid) St. Louis Cardinals fan, Roland could often be seen celebrating hits and runs, and cursing outs and poor managerial decisions, while watching almost every Cards game during any season. As an active (and somewhat mischievous) youngster growing up on the streets of Atlantic City, Roland excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball, softball, stick ball and any other ball-related sports he could. Maturing, he moved on to golf and tennis. Roland was a jazz aficionado, food lover and gourmet chef who reveled in entertaining friends and family, especially during his famous Sunday night suppers (and epic Thanksgiving feasts). He spent three years honorably serving our country in the US Army, learning German (in six months) so he could act as a translator in post-war interrogations. Roland possessed a wicked and warm sense of humor, and was a true intellectual and deep thinker. An avid reader (who especially enjoyed spy novels and historical fiction), Roland loved engaging in debates on a wide range of issues. While Roland was a man of many talents and interests, he will best be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, generous, spirited and engaged husband and father and friend to all. He will be terribly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him. A memorial service to celebrate Roland's life will be held on Friday, January 17, from 12-2 pm, at Palma Ceia Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

WEINER, Roland Theodore born in Ventnor City, New Jersey, on Wednesday, November 20, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Roland is survived by his loving wife Lee, his two sons Sam (and his wife Meredith) and Robert Weiner (and Robert's girlfriend Tonya Thomas), his two grandsons Ben and Griffin Weiner, his brother Irvin Wiener (not misspelled - Roland adopted a spelling distinct from the rest of his family), his stepson David Daubar (and his wife Christy), and his step grandchildren Melina and Miranda Daubar and Kristin Townsend. He is also survived by countless friends and extended family members who considered him like a brother, father or uncle. Roland spent his 84 years living life passionately, rebelliously and to the fullest. Everyone who crossed paths with him felt loved and cared for. A life long (and rabid) St. Louis Cardinals fan, Roland could often be seen celebrating hits and runs, and cursing outs and poor managerial decisions, while watching almost every Cards game during any season. As an active (and somewhat mischievous) youngster growing up on the streets of Atlantic City, Roland excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball, softball, stick ball and any other ball-related sports he could. Maturing, he moved on to golf and tennis. Roland was a jazz aficionado, food lover and gourmet chef who reveled in entertaining friends and family, especially during his famous Sunday night suppers (and epic Thanksgiving feasts). He spent three years honorably serving our country in the US Army, learning German (in six months) so he could act as a translator in post-war interrogations. Roland possessed a wicked and warm sense of humor, and was a true intellectual and deep thinker. An avid reader (who especially enjoyed spy novels and historical fiction), Roland loved engaging in debates on a wide range of issues. While Roland was a man of many talents and interests, he will best be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, generous, spirited and engaged husband and father and friend to all. He will be terribly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him. A memorial service to celebrate Roland's life will be held on Friday, January 17, from 12-2 pm, at Palma Ceia Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close