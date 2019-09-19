BORREGO, Rolando "Pipo" 92, of Tampa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Rolando was born in Isla de Pinos, Cuba February 14, 1927. He was a merchant marine and a veteran of Bay of Pigs Invasion. Rolando is survived by daughters, Fanny, Haydee, Daisy and son, Roland; grandchildren, Loren-zo, Steven, David, Lissette, Vince, Roly, Stephanie and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3012 W. Cherry St. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019