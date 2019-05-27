MORGADO, Rolando



87, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 23, 1931 in West Tampa, son to Raul and Rosa Morgado; older brother to Richard (Dickie), Rina, and Robert (Bobby). Roland was father to Roland Jr, Sandra, Roxanna, and honorary son Rocky Orihuela; grandfather to Adrian, Kristen, Brittany, and Melissa great-grandfather to Grayson and loving husband to his wife, Amalia. A tile installer by trade, he founded Morgado Tile Co. in the 1960s; he was well known in the industry and sought after for his expertise and attention to detail. He was proud of every job he took on, a true artist in his field. He had a genuine love for his craft and was gracious enough to share his talent with absolutely anyone who needed it. The first person to offer help to family and friends alike, no matter what the need, he was there for all. His passion for his work was only second to his love for family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Amalia, a romance that began in 1955 after leaving the Navy. Together they had three children and Roland was a father figure to many others. He will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation, Wednesday, May 29, 6-8 pm at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave, Tampa FL 33606. Gravesite Service, Thursday, May 30, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors-https://



www.k9sforwarriors.org/ Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2019