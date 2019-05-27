Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando MORGADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando MORGADO


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rolando MORGADO Obituary
MORGADO, Rolando

87, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 23, 1931 in West Tampa, son to Raul and Rosa Morgado; older brother to Richard (Dickie), Rina, and Robert (Bobby). Roland was father to Roland Jr, Sandra, Roxanna, and honorary son Rocky Orihuela; grandfather to Adrian, Kristen, Brittany, and Melissa great-grandfather to Grayson and loving husband to his wife, Amalia. A tile installer by trade, he founded Morgado Tile Co. in the 1960s; he was well known in the industry and sought after for his expertise and attention to detail. He was proud of every job he took on, a true artist in his field. He had a genuine love for his craft and was gracious enough to share his talent with absolutely anyone who needed it. The first person to offer help to family and friends alike, no matter what the need, he was there for all. His passion for his work was only second to his love for family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Amalia, a romance that began in 1955 after leaving the Navy. Together they had three children and Roland was a father figure to many others. He will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation, Wednesday, May 29, 6-8 pm at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave, Tampa FL 33606. Gravesite Service, Thursday, May 30, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors-https://

www.k9sforwarriors.org/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now