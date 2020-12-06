1/1
Rolla MARLATT
1947 - 2020
MARLATT, Rolla Mahlon Jr. born January 1, 1947 in Nashville, TN, was age 73 when he went home to his Lord November 19, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He is predeceased by his father, Maj. Rolla M. Marlatt Sr.; his mother, Mildred Christine Kemp Marlatt; and his brother, Richard Douglas Marlatt. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jean Marlatt; son, Ryan Marlatt; son, Andrew Marlatt (wife Donna); grandsons, Trenton Marlatt, Tyler Marlatt, and Tucker Marlatt; cousin, Kay Kemp; and brother-in-law, Jim Roberts. A funeral service will take place at 11 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Idlewild Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Military honors will take place at 11 am, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
DEC
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
DEC
18
Service
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
