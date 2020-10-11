1/1
Roma COLEMAN
COLEMAN, Roma Lee passed away peacefully in her home on September 24, 2020 and went to be with the Lord at the age of 84. She lived a long life that was full of wonderful experiences. She retired from the Hillsborough County School System and was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church and United Methodist Church. She was involved in Red Hats, Project Others, Bunko, and a Women's Golf League. Roma Lee was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Coleman; daughter, Tammy Bradbury; second husband, Donald Keene; and sister, Carolyn Kitchens (Norrie). She is lovingly remembered by her son, Charles R. Coleman (Jane); son-in-law, Wayne Bradbury (Julie); grandchildren, Todd, Kimberlee, Fred; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Aundrea, Kaydence; sisters, Laverne Whitman, Eileen Ratliff (Carl), Virginia Whitman; many nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed by all. Service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, at 10 am on Saturday October 17, 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
