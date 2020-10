Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roman's life story with friends and family

Share Roman's life story with friends and family

BREJER, Roman 83, of St. Petersburg died Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Sityck Poland. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of SPIFFS, Siberia Society, Polish American Congress Club, Polonia Club, AIPC, St. Paul II Center, Italian Club. He is survived by wife, Jane; three daughters; two sons; one brother; three grandchildren; one god-daughter. Private memorial service. Sorensen Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store