Roman KOSIBA

Obituary
KOSIBA, Roman "Bud" 76, of Sun City Center, passed away August 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital South. Born and raised in Chicago he graduated from De La Salle High School continuing on to De Paul College where he received his Master's Degree. Bud impacted many young lives as a teacher / Administrator for St. Liborius (22 years) Steger, IL, Chicago Public Schools (six years) and here in Tampa at St. Patrick for two years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Rose Kosiba. Bud is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret L. "Peg" Mackie Kosiba; his sister, Rosemary Baldys and brother, Richard Kosiba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, at 11 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, where a visitation will take place beginning at 10. Interment to follow in Ruskin Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019
