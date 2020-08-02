Romayne SPIEGLER

SPIEGLER, Romayne T. 87, of St. Petersburg, died July 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL and preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Allen Spiegler. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanene (Andy Blank) and Nancy (Tom Chastain); grandsons, Ryan (Karla Blank), Ryan, Shane and Taylor; and great-grandson Walter. Her strong love and care for her family was how she lived everyday of her life. She put everyone's needs ahead of her own and never expected anything in return. Mom's smile lit up a room. Her loving ways made you feel at home. We hold her memories dear to our hearts and will miss her forever. No ceremonies at this time. www.brettfuneralhome.net