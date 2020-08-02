1/1
Romayne SPIEGLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPIEGLER, Romayne T. 87, of St. Petersburg, died July 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL and preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Allen Spiegler. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanene (Andy Blank) and Nancy (Tom Chastain); grandsons, Ryan (Karla Blank), Ryan, Shane and Taylor; and great-grandson Walter. Her strong love and care for her family was how she lived everyday of her life. She put everyone's needs ahead of her own and never expected anything in return. Mom's smile lit up a room. Her loving ways made you feel at home. We hold her memories dear to our hearts and will miss her forever. No ceremonies at this time. www.brettfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved