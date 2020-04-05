Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romeyn GERRITY. View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave Sarasota , FL 34232 (941)-371-4962 Send Flowers Obituary

GERRITY, Romeyn Snyder was born on March 24, 1925 in Scranton, PA to Mary and Leo Snyder and passed away on March 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 95. She was the widow of Richard J. Gerrity. Romeyn was the first female graduate of the University of Scranton, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. She received a master's of Integrated Science Education from the College of Saint Elizabeth. Romeyn taught school for 19 years in New Jersey and retired upon moving to Florida with her family, where they ultimately settled in Tampa. Romeyn enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was passionate about volunteering in the community. She twice had the honor of serving as the president of the Ladies Golf Association of Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, where she was a member for over 35 years. Romeyn continued her passion for education by serving on the board of directors of the Morning Star School for over 20 years. She volunteered for many years delivering meals to the homebound with Wheels on Meals. She was a devoted member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, FL where she served on the Parish Pastoral Council and was Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, she was a former member of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Association of University Women, and University of South Florida Bulls Club. Romeyn was devoted to her family and they to her. She leaves a legacy of faith, integrity, and service to others. Romeyn was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Mary Russel;l and her parents. She is survived by her children, Maureen Boyd and husband Warren Tashnek, Richard J. Gerrity Jr. and wife Abby Gerrity, and Anne-Marie Ayers and husband John Ayers; as well as grandchildren, Brian Boyd and wife Karin Boyd, Howard Boyd and wife Julie Boyd, Ryan Gerrity, Sloane Gerrity, Lauren Ayers and Lindsay Ayers; and great-grandchildren, Madeline Boyd, Patrick Boyd, Marian Boyd, Brooke Boyd, Olivia Boyd, Juliet Boyd and Caroline Boyd. She is also survived by her stepgreat-grandchildren, Dakotah and Frankie Benjamin, Luke Benjamin and Gabe Carreno, and Ailsa Currier and stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Mabel and Hazel Benjamin. In addition, Romeyn is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and grea-grandnieces and nephews. The family is most grateful to the caregivers at Sunnyside Village, Sarasota for the compassionate, loving, and cheerful care they provided to Romeyn. A memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and friends in the near future and will be announced in this publication. For those wishing to honor Romeyn's memory, donations may be made to the Morning Star School Foundation, 210 Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 or to Sunnyside Village Health Services Staff Fund 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral arrangements are being provided by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Sarasota, FL.

GERRITY, Romeyn Snyder was born on March 24, 1925 in Scranton, PA to Mary and Leo Snyder and passed away on March 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 95. She was the widow of Richard J. Gerrity. Romeyn was the first female graduate of the University of Scranton, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. She received a master's of Integrated Science Education from the College of Saint Elizabeth. Romeyn taught school for 19 years in New Jersey and retired upon moving to Florida with her family, where they ultimately settled in Tampa. Romeyn enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was passionate about volunteering in the community. She twice had the honor of serving as the president of the Ladies Golf Association of Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club, where she was a member for over 35 years. Romeyn continued her passion for education by serving on the board of directors of the Morning Star School for over 20 years. She volunteered for many years delivering meals to the homebound with Wheels on Meals. She was a devoted member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, FL where she served on the Parish Pastoral Council and was Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, she was a former member of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Association of University Women, and University of South Florida Bulls Club. Romeyn was devoted to her family and they to her. She leaves a legacy of faith, integrity, and service to others. Romeyn was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Mary Russel;l and her parents. She is survived by her children, Maureen Boyd and husband Warren Tashnek, Richard J. Gerrity Jr. and wife Abby Gerrity, and Anne-Marie Ayers and husband John Ayers; as well as grandchildren, Brian Boyd and wife Karin Boyd, Howard Boyd and wife Julie Boyd, Ryan Gerrity, Sloane Gerrity, Lauren Ayers and Lindsay Ayers; and great-grandchildren, Madeline Boyd, Patrick Boyd, Marian Boyd, Brooke Boyd, Olivia Boyd, Juliet Boyd and Caroline Boyd. She is also survived by her stepgreat-grandchildren, Dakotah and Frankie Benjamin, Luke Benjamin and Gabe Carreno, and Ailsa Currier and stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Mabel and Hazel Benjamin. In addition, Romeyn is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and grea-grandnieces and nephews. The family is most grateful to the caregivers at Sunnyside Village, Sarasota for the compassionate, loving, and cheerful care they provided to Romeyn. A memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and friends in the near future and will be announced in this publication. For those wishing to honor Romeyn's memory, donations may be made to the Morning Star School Foundation, 210 Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612 or to Sunnyside Village Health Services Staff Fund 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral arrangements are being provided by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Sarasota, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close